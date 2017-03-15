East Tennesseans deal with cold temperatures during spring break

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – If it’s been quiet around your office, some of your coworkers are probably still out on spring break. In Knoxville, it certainly doesn’t feel like spring. East Tennesseans are trading in the shorts for extra layers.

“It is way colder than I was expecting it to be,” said a visitor from new York.

It just got colder as the sun went down. Some said they bought gloves because they did not anticipate temperatures to get so low during this time of year. Others came prepared with the layers.

“I’m wearing four layers. Every single one is worth it,” said a Knoxville native.

Some were physically prepared today but fighting the cold is a mental game too. We decided to ask people this question, “What is your warm thought?” Most people said coffee or a trip to the Caribbean.