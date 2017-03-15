East Tennesseans deal with cold temperatures during spring break

East Tennesseans are trading in the shorts for extra layers.

By Published:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – If it’s been quiet around your office, some of your coworkers are probably still out on spring break. In Knoxville, it certainly doesn’t feel like spring. East Tennesseans are trading in the shorts for extra layers.

“It is way colder than I was expecting it to be,” said a visitor from new York.

It just got colder as the sun went down. Some said they bought gloves because they did not anticipate temperatures to get so low during this time of year. Others came prepared with the layers.

“I’m wearing four layers. Every single one is worth it,” said a Knoxville native.

Some were physically prepared today but fighting the cold is a mental game too. We decided to ask people this question, “What is your warm thought?” Most people said coffee or a trip to the Caribbean.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s