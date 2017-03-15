3 men indicted on child rape charges in Anderson County

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

CLINTON (WATE) – Three men were indicted by an Anderson County grand jury on rape charges.

Richard Bradley Howe, Brandon James Campbell and Jacob Tate were indicted after a child under 13-years-old was raped around February 7, 2016.

In December 2016, Tate was arrested at his home in Knoxville. He was indicted on charges, including rape of a child, aggravated sexual battery, contributing to unruly behavior and contributing to delinquency. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began their investigation on Tate in February 2016.

