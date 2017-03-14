Zoo Knoxville hosts Star Wars Character Day this weekend

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – You can meet your favorite Star Wars characters this weekend without making a trip to a galaxy far, far away.

Zoo Knoxville is hosting a Star Wars character day on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Characters from the films will meet fans and pose for photos. There will also be a Jedi Training Camp that includes lightsaber training and instructions on how to use The Force, so each child can become a certified Jedi knight.

Visitors are encouraged to wear their own Star Wars attire. Children 12 and under who come dressed as a Star Wars character will receive $5 off a child’s admission. The discount cannot be used with any other offer. Star Wars festivities are included in general zoo admission that day.

Food City and the MidSouth Garrison of the 501st Legion, the preferred costuming organization of Lucasfilm, Ltd. are helping put on the event.