VIDEO: Snow falls across East Tennessee

CROSSVILLE (WATE) – A few flurries fell across the area, which a light dusting on elevated surfaces. Above is a timelapse from our WATE 6 TowerCam in Crossville.

Niki Adams also shared video of snow falling in Farragut.

(Click here to view on the WATE 6 On Your Side News app)

Temperatures are expected to drop into the teens and 20s tonight, according to WATE 6 On Your Side Storm Team Meteorologist Ken Weathers.

More: Full forecast

PHOTOS: March 14, 2017 snow falls in East Tennessee View as list View as gallery Open Gallery REPORT IT! Stephanie Strunk Hickey (Admiral Veterinary Hospital in Farragut0 REPORT IT! Adam Norwood, Del Rio REPORT IT! Adam Norwood, Del Rio REPORT IT! Maryville (Joe Atkins) REPORT IT! Niki Adams - Farragut Wartburg/Morgan County (Isaiah Hooks) REPORT IT! Adam Norwood, Del Rio REPORT IT!! Snow falling in Friendsville, Lynn Eells