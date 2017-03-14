VIDEO: Snow falls across East Tennessee

CROSSVILLE (WATE) – A few flurries fell across the area, which a light dusting on elevated surfaces. Above is a timelapse from our WATE 6 TowerCam in Crossville.
Niki Adams also shared video of snow falling in Farragut.
(Click here to view on the WATE 6 On Your Side News app)
Temperatures are expected to drop into the teens and 20s tonight, according to WATE 6 On Your Side Storm Team Meteorologist Ken Weathers.
More: Full forecast
PHOTOS: March 14, 2017 snow falls in East Tennessee
PHOTOS: March 14, 2017 snow falls in East Tennessee x
