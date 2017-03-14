Tennessee lawmakers push VA to build hospital in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Republican lawmakers unanimously approved a resolution asking for a medical care facility for military veterans who live in the Knoxville region.

The resolution is co-sponsored by Knoxville Representative Jason Zachary. It urges the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to build a hospital in Knoxville.

“Our servicemen and women deserve access to the best healthcare facilities available, and by locating a VA Hospital in Knoxville, we will increase the quality of care for Veterans throughout East TN by better serving our Knoxville veterans at home,” said Representative Zachary. “Our Veterans volunteered to serve us and defend our freedoms. We owe it to them to insure that they have the best care possible.”

Zachary says the addition would provide a more convenient treatment location for approximately 60,000 veterans who live in the area. He says many currently travel more than 100 miles to VA hospitals in either Johnson City or Murfreesboro in order to receive medical care.