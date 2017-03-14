Statewide Endangered Child Alert for missing Middle Tennessee teen

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WATE) – A statewide Endangered Child Alert has been issued for a missing 15-year-old girl from Maury County, Tennessee.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Elizabeth Thomas, 15, has been missing since Monday. Thomas is described as a white female with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings.

She may be in in the company of Tad Cummins, 50. He is described as a white male around 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes. He is believed to be armed with two handguns and is driving a silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee license plate 976-ZPT. They may be in the Decatur, Alabama, area.

Anyone with information should call the Maury County Sheriff’s Department at (931) 375-8654 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.