Statewide Endangered Child Alert for missing Middle Tennessee teen

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:
Elizabeth Thomas (source: TBI)

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WATE) – A statewide Endangered Child Alert has been issued for a missing 15-year-old girl from Maury County, Tennessee.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Elizabeth Thomas, 15, has been missing since Monday. Thomas is described as a white female with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings.

She may be in in the company of Tad Cummins, 50. He is described as a white male around 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes. He is believed to be armed with two handguns and is driving a silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee license plate 976-ZPT. They may be in the Decatur, Alabama, area.

Elizabeth Thomas may be with an armed 50-year-old named Tad Cummings, in a Nissan with TN tags.

Anyone with information should call the Maury County Sheriff’s Department at (931) 375-8654 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s