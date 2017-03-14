Roane County husband, wife hold home invasion suspect at gunpoint

HARRIMAN (WATE) – A Roane County husband and wife were able to hold a home invasion suspect at gunpoint early Tuesday morning.

Homer Fox, 41, is charged with aggravated burglary with home invasion, burglary, and theft.

The Roane County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was awakened around 3 a.m. at her home in Harriman by a noise in the downstairs area. She grabbed her gun, locked her bedroom door and called her husband.

Her husband, who also had a gun, called 911 and rushed home. After entering the home, the husband confronted the suspect, later identified as Fox, at the stairs leading to the second floor. The couple both held Fox at gunpoint until deputies arrived.

The sheriff’s office says Fox also burglarized the wife’s vehicle before he broke into the house.