Police search for family of man found dead at East Knoxville motel

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is asking for help to find the family of a man who was found dead at an East Knoxville motel in January.

Officers were called to to motel on January 12 where they found the body of Steve Edwin Womack, 67. His cause of death is still not known pending an autopsy, but foul play is not suspected.

Investigators have repeatedly tried to locate his next-of-kin, but have been unsuccessful. Anyone who knows Womack or knows where his relatives might be is asked to call KPD Investigator Jason Booker at (865) 215-7320.