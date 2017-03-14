Nashville police: Accused murderer let out of jail due to ‘justice system error’ turns himself in

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Metro Police Department said an accused murdered released from custody “due to a justice system error” last Thursday has turned himself in to authorities.

Deion Woodruff, 22, is reportedly under indictment for a December 2013 shooting that left a man named Isaac Morris dead. Police say their investigation found Morris let Woodruff inside his apartment for the purpose of selling electronic equipment. A short time later, gunshots were heard and the suspect left carrying a bag from Morris’ room.

Evidence reportedly led police to the 22-year-old after it was recovered from his Straightway Avenue home. Woodruff is charged with first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery. His bond on those charges was set at $200,000. Metro police say he was also being held on unrelated drug and weapon charges.

According to a press release, it appears that Woodruff was allowed to post a $56,000 bond on the unrelated charges last Thursday without the murder case being taken into account. The exact circumstances of how the error occurred are under review.

Woodruff’s bond was revoked the day after he was released from jail and a judge issued a bench warrant. Metro police said Tuesday that Woodruff turned himself into authorities Tuesday.