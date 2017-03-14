Morristown police issue Silver Alert for missing woman

MORRISTOWN (WATE) – The Morristown Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for an 85-year-old woman.

Lula Belle Orrick of North Henry Street was last heard from just before dark on Monday by family, according to police. Officers said she may be driving her 1999 Silver Dodge Intrepid with license plate number 8DD1739. They said the family has indicated she has become disoriented while driving the past.

Orrick is a white female, five feet two inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hamblen County Dispatch at (423) 585-2701.