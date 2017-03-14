Morristown police issue Silver Alert for missing woman

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
Lula Belle Orrick (Morristown Police Department)

MORRISTOWN (WATE) – The Morristown Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for an 85-year-old woman.

Lula Belle Orrick of North Henry Street was last heard from just before dark on Monday by family, according to police. Officers said she may be driving her 1999 Silver Dodge Intrepid with license plate number 8DD1739. They said the family has indicated she has become disoriented while driving the past.

Lula Belle Orrick (Morristown Police Department)

Orrick is a white female, five feet two inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hamblen County Dispatch at (423) 585-2701.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s