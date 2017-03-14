Man arrested for trying to have sex with 13-year-old in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Monroe County man was arrested Monday for attempting to have sex with a 13-year-old girl in Knoxville and police believe there may be other victims in the case.

Justin Phelps, 26, is charged with solicitation of a minor – aggravated statutory rape, as well as a violation of the sex offender registry.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says their Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received information last week that someone was communicating with a 13-year-old girl online in an attempt to engage in sexual acts. The girl’s parents believed that person was an adult.

The parents said the man had tried to enter their daughter’s bedroom on two separate occasions. The task force was able to ascertain that the suspect was Phelps, who had been convicted in September 2011 for attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and placed on the sex offender registry.

Phelps was arrested around 3:15 p.m. Monday after police say he agreed to engage in sexual acts with a 13-year-old girl and drove to meet her. Police say they have received information that there may be other victims in this case. The investigation is ongoing.