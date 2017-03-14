Knoxville kidney advocate speaks to Congress

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Knoxville man met with Congress in Washington D.C. earlier this month as a kidney disease advocate.

Steve Winfree traveled to the nation’s capitol on behalf of the American Kidney Fund, the largest kidney advocate group in the United States. Winfree is a stage four kidney patient.

While he was there, Winfree spoke to several senators and representatives, including some from East Tennessee, to talk about issues with insurance and dialysis, as well as the group’s stories about being kidney patients.

“I’m just someone from Knoxville, Tennessee, and I was able to go up there on Capitol Hill and spoke at a Congressional briefing in front of Congress folks and was really able to push an issue,” he said. “And it made me feel good. It made me feel good that I was doing something that America allows me to do, which is have a voice and go up and talk to these people.”

Winfree says he is in the process of reaching out to members of Congress he spoke with in Washington.