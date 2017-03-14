Knoxville children at Boys & Girls Club receive free bicycles

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — There were a lot of surprised faces at the Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday, after free bicycles were handed out to children during a giveaway.

The non-profit, DreamBikes of Knoxville teamed up with Kickstand Bicycle Collective for the first time. The organization gave about a dozen bikes to children, who also got to snap on a helmet and get a lesson in safety.

The event held a special meaning for some volunteers, who helped build the equipment for less fortunate children.

“I see a lot of kids who have parents who are less fortunate. Some can’t afford certain things,” said Jamesha Fain, a DreamBikes volunteer. “It’s great to see kids have smiles on their face from something so little.”

Fain happens to be a Youth Force Member of the Boys and Girls Club. She’s giving back to the youngsters, by donating her work from DreamBikes. The organization provides hands-on, paid job training to teens. DreamBikes employs teens from the area to work in the store and teach them how to refurbish bicycles, use software, and to help the community.

Preston Flaherty, the manager at DreamBikes said, “It’s always good to give back. Get them on some safe bikes so they can ride around and rely on.”

For Tymirrianna Brown and her friends, she’s looking forward to riding around in her neighborhood on two wheels.

“It make me feel happy,” said Tymirranna Brown, an 8-year-old at the Boys and Girls Club.

DreamBikes and Kickstand Bicycle Collective plan to organize another giveaway in the future to donate more bikes to children.

