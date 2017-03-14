Kingsport man sentenced after Johnson City explosion

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
Christopher Alexander (source: Alexander Prosthetics & Orthotics)

GREENEVILLE (WATE) – A Kingsport man was sentenced Monday after a bombing at Victory Orthotics & Prosthetics in Johnson City.

Christopher Wayne Alexander, 55, was sentenced to serve 78 months in federal prison for the manufacture and detonation of a pipe bomb. A court order him to pay at least $300,000 and up to $330,000 in restitution for damages.

Investigators say Alexander used a pipe bomb to damage the building in July 2015. The suspect pleaded guilty to damaging the property and possessing firearms that were not registered with the U.S. District Court.

Alexander was stopped by plice after the explosion. Investigators say his license plate was covered with tape. The vehicle was found to have a pipe bomb, parts and tools. At the suspect’s home, a pipe bomb, fuses, remote firing devices, powders and ignition sources were found. Investigators also found manuals to help with the explosion.

Investigators say the suspect broke into the building before planting the bomb.

Related: Kingsport man accused in Johnson City business explosion

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s