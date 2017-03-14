Kingsport man sentenced after Johnson City explosion

Related Coverage ATF: Kingsport man accused in Johnson City business explosion

GREENEVILLE (WATE) – A Kingsport man was sentenced Monday after a bombing at Victory Orthotics & Prosthetics in Johnson City.

Christopher Wayne Alexander, 55, was sentenced to serve 78 months in federal prison for the manufacture and detonation of a pipe bomb. A court order him to pay at least $300,000 and up to $330,000 in restitution for damages.

Investigators say Alexander used a pipe bomb to damage the building in July 2015. The suspect pleaded guilty to damaging the property and possessing firearms that were not registered with the U.S. District Court.

Alexander was stopped by plice after the explosion. Investigators say his license plate was covered with tape. The vehicle was found to have a pipe bomb, parts and tools. At the suspect’s home, a pipe bomb, fuses, remote firing devices, powders and ignition sources were found. Investigators also found manuals to help with the explosion.

Investigators say the suspect broke into the building before planting the bomb.

Related: Kingsport man accused in Johnson City business explosion