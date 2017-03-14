Kentucky man arrested after fatal stabbing

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
(Photo: Kentucky State Police)

DEWITT, Ky. (WATE) – A man was arrested after a fatal stabbing in Knox County, Kentucky Monday.

Gary Hobbs, 33, was found in the living room near the front door of a residence. Investigators say he was stabbed twice in the chest.

Brandon Burnett, 27, was arrested. According to the report, Hobbs was trying to leave the residence, however, Burnett shut the door in order to prevent him and stabbed the victim.

Barbourville Police say the suspect admitted to stabbing the victim during an interview. Also, he admitted to taking drugs that evening, according to the report.

Burnett is being held at the Knox County Detention Center.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s