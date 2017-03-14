Jury deadlocked in former Knox County deputy child rape trial

Related Coverage Child rape trial for former Knox County deputy continues

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A judge declared a mistrial Tuesday afternoon in the case of a former Knox County deputy accused of child rape.

The Knox County District Attorney General’s office says the jurors were deadlocked on whether to convict Dennis Mills. Mills was arrested in 2014. At the time, he was a lieutenant with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

According to court records, the victim told her mother Mills had been forcing her to have sex with him for more than a year.

Previous story: Child rape trial for former Knox County deputy continues

There is no word yet on whether attorneys will seek a retrial.