Injury crash closes westbound I-40 at Midway Road exit in Knox County

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Major backups are reported in the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 Tuesday evening after a serious multi-vehicle crash near the Midway Road exit in Knox County.

All westbound lanes are closed at mile marker 402 due to the crash and delays are also reported in the eastbound lanes. Traffic is being diverted from the interstate at Exit 407. Drivers should take State Route 66, to State Route 139 to State Route 9 back to I-40 at exit 394.

Injuries are reported in the crash, but there’s no word yet on anyone’s conditions. Photos from the scene show two LifeStar medical helicopters had landed to transport patients.

Tennessee Department of Transportation estimates the crash will be cleared by 8:35 p.m.

Download the WATE 6 On Your Side News App for breaking news, weather, sports and traffic alerts.

PHOTOS: I-40 at Midway Road crash View as list View as gallery Open Gallery