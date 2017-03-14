Greenback church group collecting household donations for wildfire victims

GREENBACK (WATE) – A group in Loudon County is throwing a shower for Sevier County wildfire victims to help them with everyday household items they might have lost in the fires.

Women on Mission of Niles Ferry Baptist Church is hosting the Blessings Shower on Saturday, March 25, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Greenback Community Center, 6957 Morganton Road. The group says while many families are able to move into new homes, they lack everyday comforts like kitchenware, small appliances, bedding, towels and more.

The inspiration comes from a wedding or baby shower – celebrations about new beginnings.

“We thought that if we could supply some of those needs like all the things that you would normally want to setup a kitchen, linens for your beds, towels, all of those things they need as they start their new lives in in homes.” said Sharon Whitehead.

Whitehead, a member of Women on Mission, says the group’s goal is to collect household and everyday items for homes that are new.

“I think we all feel like we’re East Tennesseans. We don’t have to be next door neighbors to feel like we’re neighbors. Anything that happens in East Tennessee or the entire state is all of our responsibility to do what we can.” said Whitehead.

The group is currently looking for donations of the following items:

Small appliances : coffee makers, toasters, toaster ovens, hand mixers, etc

: coffee makers, toasters, toaster ovens, hand mixers, etc Kitchenware : silverware, plates, glasses, pots, pans, blender, etc

: silverware, plates, glasses, pots, pans, blender, etc Houseware : sheets, pillows, towels, bath cloths, blankets, etc

: sheets, pillows, towels, bath cloths, blankets, etc House supplies: vacuum cleaners, mops, brooms, buckets, etc

vacuum cleaners, mops, brooms, buckets, etc Gift cards: Lowe’s, Home Depot, Walmart, etc

People should bring new and unwrapped items to the shower. The entire community is invited to eat, fellowship and give thanks. Women on Mission will work with Bill Black and Smoky Mountain Resort Ministries to personally distribute the items that are collected.