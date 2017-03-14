Dogwood Arts to host Hikes & Blooms

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Dogwood Arts will be kicking off its first outdoor events for the season on Saturday.

Hikes and Blooms will give attendees the opportunity to learn about more places to hike and bike in the area. The free four-mile hikes will be interactive and go through historic parks and natural trails. Participants are asked to wear comfortable clothing and bring water and snacks.

“We love to create ways for everyone to get out and play, and partnering with Dogwood Arts is the perfect way to do so. Hikes & Blooms gives outdoor adventurers of all levels the chance to discover fun places to hike and bike, and have the opportunity to meet other natural beauty enthusiasts in your community”, says Legacy Parks Executive Director Carol Evans.

Hikes:

Fort Dickerson, 520 Augusta Avenue, at 9 a.m.: Trek South leaders will lead hikers through a Civil War site near the Tennessee River. McClung Museum of Natural History and Culture’s Joan Markel and Civil War documentarian Steve Dean will teach hikers about the area on the 3.5-mile hike. Dogs on leashes can attend.

Baker Creek Preserve, 3700 Lancaster Drive at 9 a.m.:Happy Hikers will lead the group through Knoxville’s Urban Wilderness. Participants will hike the Sycamore Loop, Best Medicine, Pappy’s Point and Buffalo Mountain.