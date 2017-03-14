Alcoa police search for person of interest in criminal investigation

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
(Alcoa Police Department)

ALCOA, Tenn (WATE) – Alcoa Police Department is working to identify a man and vehicle.

Investigators said the man is a person of interest in an ongoing criminal investigation. Photos released by Alcoa Police Department show a man seeming to pull items out of a work truck. Another picture, dated March 14 at around midnight shows a silver truck.

Anyone with information which could lead to the unknown suspect’s identity is encouraged to contact Detective Borden at 865-380-4907 or the Crime Hotline at 865-380-4715. Individuals may remain anonymous.

PHOTOS: Alcoa police attempt to identify suspect

