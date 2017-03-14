75 gallons of diesel fuel spill after tractor trailer ruptures tank in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Crews are cleaning up a fuel leak in Knoxville.

A tractor trailer was driving down Hillwood Drive. The driver realized there was no way to turn once he got to Island Home Avenue, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

There is a sign that says tractor trailers are not allowed to drive down the road.

When the driver tried to turn left, a spike from a railroad track ruptured the truck’s gas tank. Seventy-five gallons of diesel fuel spilled, according to KFD.

A concrete gutter on the road helped stopped the fuel from going into a nearby creek.

A hazmat unit is working at the scene. The intersection is still blocked.

No injuries or threats to the environment were reported.

