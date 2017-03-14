4 easy ways to pay off your mortgage early

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Praying for a windfall, like winning the lottery, isn’t the only way to get rid of a mortgage.

Make biweekly payments

Making biweekly payments is one way to painlessly pay off your home loan sooner.

Since there are 12 months in a year, homeowners make 12 monthly mortgage payments, but if you make half-sized payments every two weeks you’ll make 26 half-payments, the equivalent of 13 full payments. Some lenders will set you up with biweekly payments for you.

Put bonuses towards your mortgage

Dedicate every windfall you receive — a bonus, raise or holiday gift — toward paying down debt.Obviously, the highest-interest debt takes priority, but if you have an adequate emergency savings fund and your mortgage is your only debt, don’t even ask yourself what you’ll do with extra money when it falls into your hands, add it to your mortgage payment, designating it as additional principal.

Obviously, the highest-interest debt takes priority, but if you have an adequate emergency savings fund and your mortgage is your only debt, don’t even ask yourself what you’ll do with extra money when it falls into your hands. Add your bonus money to your mortgage payment, designating it as additional principal.

Round-off monthly payments

The monthly payment on a $200,000 mortgage at 4.5 percent fixed. Over 30 years that is about $1,013 a month.

Get into the habit of rounding up that amount to $1,030 or $1,050. Do it on a regular basis and you’ll shave years off your mortgage while feeling little pain.

Refinance with a shorter loan

Monthly payments are lower on longer-term loans than on shorter-term loans, but interest rates are lower on short-term loans. Borrowers choosing shorter terms, such as a 15-year fixed rate loan instead of a 30-year fixed-rate loan, can save a great deal of money.

Whether refinancing is worth it depends on the associated costs and how long you’ll stay in your home. For that to be a good deal, you’ll need to stay long enough to more than recoup your costs. Refinancing is loaded with costs including but not limited to: a lender’s origination fee, a title search fee and title insurance, an appraisal fee, county tax and or transfer fees and other costs.

Yes, there are some ways to pay off your mortgage faster, ask a mortgage professional for assistance.