2 Hardin Valley baseball coaches placed on leave during investigation

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Two Hardin Valley Academy baseball coaches are on paid leave due to an investigation by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Knox County Schools spokesperson Carly Harrington confirmed Tuesday night the coaches’ status, but did not release their names.

The nature of the investigation has not been released. Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Martha Dooley would only say, “I can only say that there is an investigation and nothing more.”

The Hardin Valley Academy Hawks are led by head coach Joe Michakski. The team’s season begins Wednesday at home against William Blount.