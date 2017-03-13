University of Tennessee to offer many summer camps

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Summer is only a couple of months away. The University of Tennessee is hosting many camps for children.

Students can learn about fossils, strengthen their sports skills and use their creativity. Many of the camps will be on the university’s campus:

4-H Camps: The residential camps are offered to fourth-eighth grade students. The five-day camps will be in Columbia, Crossville and Greeneville. There will be a Target Smart camp for grades 5-9 to help students will shooting skills. Also, there is a camp for grades 6-7 to teach more about electricity.

Architecture and Design: The camp is for high school sophomores, juniors and seniors. Residential and day options are available.

McClung Museum Camps: The natural history museum offers camps for young children and kids up to 11 years-old. Students can learn about fossils to the Gilded Age and more.

Clarence Brown Theatre Summer Acting Workshops: The high school camp will provide intensive training in acting, voice, movement, improvisation and musical theater.

Adventures in STEM Girls Camp: The day-camp is from middle school girls and will feature lab visits and team projects. Students will learn what it is like to be a scientist or researcher.

Kids U Camps: The camps for students grades 3-12 will teach a variety of subjects: art, chemistry, cooking, anthropology, photography, computers and veterinary medicine. Camps will be taught by UT faculty, staff and graduate students.

Early Learning Center Camps: The camps are for students in grades 1-4. Children will explore Knoxville, complete projects and learn more about science, the humanities and the arts.

Athletic Camps: Students will will learn from college athletes and elite camp staff. Boys’ camps include: baseball, basketball, diving, golf, football and swimming. Girls’ camps will include: golf, softball, diving, rowing, basketball, soccer, swimming, volleyball and tennis.