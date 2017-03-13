Tennessee Senate approves bills to help Sevier County wildfire victims

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE (WATE) – The Tennessee State Senate has passed two bills to help people affected by the devastating wildfires in Sevier County late last year.

Senate Bill 964 gives local governments the authority to go on private property at the request of the homeowner to clean up debris. Senate Bill 114 allows local governments to approve, by a two-thirds vote, tax relief for real and personal property damaged in the wildfire.

The clean-up bill would allow Gatlinburg to get reimbursements from FEMA for removing debris on property that is not owned by those with low income or who are elderly or disabled. The tax relief bill calls for prorating the 2016 tax assessment for a homeowner’s real property or a business owner’s personal property if the property was damaged by 50 percent or more. If 2016 taxes were already paid, those people would get a refund.

The House versions of those bills are set to come up for a vote on Monday evening.

