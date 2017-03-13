Tennessee man arrested after drugs, guns found in Kentucky

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WATE) – A Tennessee man was arrested after heroin was found during a traffic stop in Bell County, Kentucky.

Korey Baker of Harrogate, Tennessee was stopped in the Laurel Hill area around 3:15 p.m. Sunday. A deputy says the suspect was driving in an “erratic manner.”

During the stop, deputies determined that Baker did not have insurance and proper registration on the 2006 Pontiac.

Law enforcement searched Baker’s vehicle after discovering that a wanted individual may have been at the suspect’s Highway 987 residence. A large amount of heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, needles, drug paraphernalia, three rifles, a shot gun and two handguns were found.

Baker faces charges for importing heroin, trafficking a controlled substance, buying and drug possession, reckless driving, failure to maintain proper insurance and failure to register a motor vehicle.

He was released on a $5,000 cash bond.