TDOT announces Dynamic Message Signs contest winners

NASHVILLE (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation has selected five wining messages from its recent Dynamic Message Sign Contest.

Over 2,000 entries were submitted and nearly 8,000 votes case for the 15 finalist messages, which covered such topis as distracted driving, seat belts, impaired driving, speeding and aggressive driving.

The winning message was “Do your duty, seatbelt your booty!” It will run on signs this week. It and the other four messages which received the most votes will be placed in regular rotation on the state’s 177 signs.

Top five messages:

Do your duty. Seatbelt your booty! Use your blinking blinker! Be Kind. Don’t ride my behind. In a hurry? Shoulda left early. Slow down! We’ve upped our road safety, so up yours.

Three honorable mentions, which are a bit more seasonal, will also be placed in the rotation:

Smashville is a rink thing, not a drink thing!

Don’t let Halloween end in horror. Drive sober.

March madness. For the hardwood, not the highway.