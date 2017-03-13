TDOT announces Dynamic Message Signs contest winners

Do your duty. Seatbelt your booty!

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:

NASHVILLE (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation has selected five wining messages from its recent Dynamic Message Sign Contest.

Over 2,000 entries were submitted and nearly 8,000 votes case for the 15 finalist messages, which covered such topis as distracted driving, seat belts, impaired driving, speeding and aggressive driving.

Previous story: Voting begins for TDOT Dynamic Message Signs contest

The winning message was “Do your duty, seatbelt your booty!” It will run on signs this week. It and the other four messages which received the most votes will be placed in regular rotation on the state’s 177 signs.

Top five messages:

  1. Do your duty. Seatbelt your booty!
  2. Use your blinking blinker!
  3. Be Kind. Don’t ride   my behind.
  4. In a hurry? Shoulda left early. Slow down!
  5. We’ve upped our road safety, so up yours.

Three honorable mentions, which are a bit more seasonal, will also be placed in the rotation:

  • Smashville is a rink thing, not a drink thing!
  • Don’t let Halloween end in horror. Drive sober.
  • March madness. For the hardwood, not the highway.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s