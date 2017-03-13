Middle Tennessee woman wakes up to snake in bed

WHITE BLUFF, Tenn. (WATE) – A woman in Cheatham County woke up to find a snake slithering right beside her.

Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to Christine Humphries’ home Friday night and removed a three-foot long eastern rat snake from her upstairs loft. Deputies said Humphries noticed the snake when she felt it touching her arm.

“I woke up and thought that my cat had touched my arm, but realized it wasn’t cat fur,” Humphries told WSMV. After grabbing a flashlight, Humphries said she was able to see the snake sprawled across her bed.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were able to remove the snake without any injuries. Even though rat snakes are not poisonous, Humphries said it still gives her chills when she remembers waking up to find the snake in her bed.