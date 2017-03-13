Man wanted in Chattanooga deadly shooting added to TBI most wanted list

CHATTANOOGA (WATE) – A man wanted for homicide and robbery in Chattanooga has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Top 10 Most Wanted list.

Jacob Evan Coyne, 21, is wanted by the Chattanooga Police Department and the TBI for charges of criminal homicide and especially aggravated robbery in connection with a deadly shooting on Sunday.

WTVC-TV reports Coyne and another man, Zachary Chadwick, who was arrested Sunday, were involved in the shooting of Jalen Little, 19.

Coyne is believed to be in the area of Hamilton County or North Georgia and should be considered armed and dangerous. He is a white male standing 6 feet tall and weighs around 175 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to Coyne’s arrest. Anyone with information should call 1-800-TBI-FIND.