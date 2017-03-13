Lady Vols wait to hear placement in NCAA Tournament

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Lady Vols are set to learn Monday night where they will play in the NCAA Tournament and, like last year, there is a bit of uncertainty.

The team last year was a seven seed and went on a fun run to the Elite 8. Tennessee’s resume is easily more impressive this time around. They finished 19-11 (10-6 SEC) but a closer look reveals what an up and down season it’s been.

The Lady Vols RPI, a tool used to seed teams, sits at 19 because of a 6-4 records against team in the RPI top 25. That includes four wins against teams in the top six: South Carolina, Mississippi State, Notre Dame and Stanford.

The bad news is Tennessee has four losses, two against Alabama, to teams outside the top 100 RPI.

ESPN’s projections have Tennessee again as a seven seed, playing in College Park, Maryland, against the projected 10 seed Iowa State, which is 18-12 on the year. A first round win would mean a meeting against number two Maryland. In that scenario, the SEC would send a league-leading eight teams to the tournament, tied with the ACC.

The selection show airs at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Head Coach Holly Warlick is set to speak after the announcement.