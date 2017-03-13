Ed Secretary DeVos promotes school choice, local control

WASHINGTON (AP) — Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says school choice and local control are important in education.

DeVos told a conference of urban educators on Monday that “Parents know what is best for their children.”

DeVos is a long-time advocate of charter and private schools. She says parents must be able to pick the right setting for their children in the same way they choose their food, clothing and extracurricular activities.

DeVos gave the example of a private school that provides scholarships for low-income, mostly minority students and helps them thrive.

The secretary also is calling for giving more power to parents, teachers and local leaders in making decisions about schools and learning. She says, “Those closest to the problem are often best equipped to solve it.”