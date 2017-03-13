Dollywood to start season with 2 new rides

Related Coverage Dollywood adding new attractions, helping Sevier County economy

PIGEON FORGE (WATE) – Dollywood is preparing for its season opening for its theme park.

The park will open this weekend and there are two new attractions. Dropline is a 230-foot free fall experience. Whistle Punk Chaser is a junior coaster.

Dollywood Director of Communications Pete Owens says these new attractions keep guests happy and coming back to the park.

“When we add new attractions, when we continue to expand our businesses, last year we added a new dinner theater attraction on the parkway, we’re adding to attractions at Dollywood this year, it’s the 30 year anniversary of the Dixie Stampede this year, all of those things really combine into this economic engine to help drive tourism into the market,” said Owens.

For tickets or information on hours, visit Dollywood’s website.

