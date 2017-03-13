Dollywood to open for the season

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:

PIGEON FORGE (WATE) – Dollywood is preparing for its season opening for its theme park.

The park will open this weekend. There are multiple ticket options, from one day admission to season passes. Visitors can enjoy rides and shows at Dollywood. Festival of Nations starts opening weekend and ends April 9.

Also, two new attractions will open later in the season. Dropline is a 230-foot free fall experience. Whistle Punk Chaser is a junior coaster.

For tickets or information on hours, visit Dollywood’s website

