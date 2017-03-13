Cumberland Avenue moves into final stage of construction

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – For years, Knoxville drivers have avoided Cumberland Avenue as crews and orange cones filled the road.
Now, the end is finally in sight for the two-year construction project that began in April 2015. Monday, the eastbound lane of Cumberland Avenue was shifted from 22nd Street to 19th Street, allowing crews to start building the raised medians that are the final state of construction.
“Getting started may have been a little slower than we anticipated, but with the great weather that we’ve had this fall and this winter, we’ve really been able to get a lot done,” said Anne Wallace, Deputy Director in the office of Redevelopment for the city of Knoxville.
Each phase has been done in stages as a way to be less disruptive and still accessible. Wallace said overall, she has heard that businesses have weathered the construction.
Wallace said in the past developers have said there was confusion and backups when the inside lanes were used for left turn lanes. However, by taking away a lane of traffic, adding that space back to the sidewalks and directing those left turns with a median to the intersections, she believes the city is improving both traffic flow and safety.
The next shift in construction should happen in May or June, according to Wallace. She said the overall project should be finished in August, but there are plans to come back in the fall to finish landscaping.
“It’ll really be an inviting environment and so our whole goal was to set the stage for an economically successful, vibrant and safe Cumberland Avenue,” said Wallace.
For updates on the Cumberland Avenue Construction project, visit the city’s website.