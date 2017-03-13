Cumberland Avenue moves into final stage of construction

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – For years, Knoxville drivers have avoided Cumberland Avenue as crews and orange cones filled the road.

Now, the end is finally in sight for the two-year construction project that began in April 2015. Monday, the eastbound lane of Cumberland Avenue was shifted from 22nd Street to 19th Street, allowing crews to start building the raised medians that are the final state of construction.

“Getting started may have been a little slower than we anticipated, but with the great weather that we’ve had this fall and this winter, we’ve really been able to get a lot done,” said Anne Wallace, Deputy Director in the office of Redevelopment for the city of Knoxville.

Each phase has been done in stages as a way to be less disruptive and still accessible. Wallace said overall, she has heard that businesses have weathered the construction.

Wallace said in the past developers have said there was confusion and backups when the inside lanes were used for left turn lanes. However, by taking away a lane of traffic, adding that space back to the sidewalks and directing those left turns with a median to the intersections, she believes the city is improving both traffic flow and safety.

The next shift in construction should happen in May or June, according to Wallace. She said the overall project should be finished in August, but there are plans to come back in the fall to finish landscaping.

“It’ll really be an inviting environment and so our whole goal was to set the stage for an economically successful, vibrant and safe Cumberland Avenue,” said Wallace.

For updates on the Cumberland Avenue Construction project, visit the city’s website.

STEP ONE: EXCAVATION FOR DUCT BANKS This first step involves the removal of the old sidewalk and excavation for the installation of duct banks. Duct banks are groups of conduits designed to protect and consolidate cabling to and from buildings. In a duct bank, data and electrical cables are laid out within PVC conduits that are bundled together; concrete and metal casings protect these groupings of conduit. The duct banks will hold wiring for new street lighting and special event electrical boxes installed by KUB. Once the duct banks are placed, concrete is poured in the excavated area, holding the duct bank in place and providing protection from work to be performed in the next steps of the process. After the concrete has set, fill material is added on top so that step two can begin. COMPLETION TIME FOR STEP ONE: APPROXIMATELY 1 WEEK (City of Knoxville) STEP TWO: EXCAVATION FOR TREE WELL AND SILVA CELL The next step involves excavation of the tree well and Silva Cell pit. The Silva Cell is a modular building block for containing specified amounts of healthy soil beneath paving while supporting traffic loads and accommodating surrounding utilities. The Silva Cell is filled with high-quality, uncompacted soil to grow trees and manage the rate, quality and volume of stormwater. COMPLETION TIME FOR STEPS TWO THROUGH SIX: APPROXIMATELY 3 WEEKS (City of Knoxville) STEP THREE: SAND BEDS CREATED A sand bed is created within the tree well and Silva Cell pit to help provide drainage and support to the Silva Cell, soil and plantings (City of Knoxville) STEP FOUR: SILVA CELL INSTALLATION After sand bed is completed, the Silva Cell is added. The photo on the left shows the bottom component of a Silva Cell in front of Cookout at the corner of 22nd Street. The photo on the right shows another Silva Cell near the eastern corner of the Cookout property. (City of Knoxville) STEP FIVE: AMENDED SOIL Amended soil is placed in the Silva Cells, which provides adequate rootable soil volume crucial to growing healthy trees. (City of Knoxville) STEP SIX: ROOT BARRIER FABRIC Once the amended soil and the Silva Cell top are placed, root barrier fabric is placed around the pit to help guide the growth of the future tree roots. This helps to make sure roots stay underground rather than growing upward. (City of Knoxville) STEP SEVEN: CURB, GUTTER AND SIDEWALK After the root barrier fabric is in place, fill material is added for leveling so that the concrete, curb and gutter can be poured. The photo on the left shows the construction of the forms that have to be made before concrete can be poured. The photo on the right was taken on April 20 in front of Cookout and shows the new sidewalk and tree wells. COMPLETION TIME FOR STEP SEVEN: APPROXIMATELY 4 WEEKS (City of Knoxville)