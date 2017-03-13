Cracking the code: Powell math teacher wins software, 3D printer for school

POWELL (WATE) – A Knox County high school teacher won subscriptions to Adobe Creative Cloud and a 3D printer for his school by cracking a code that had baffled mathematicians and puzzle fans for more than four years.

The San Jose Semaphore public art project has been transmitting a visual code comprised of four illuminated discs on Adobe’s headquarters for the last four and a half years. Each disc has four possible positions and every 7.2 seconds they align in a new position. The code is also available online.

Powell High School math teacher Jimmy Waters solved the message over the summer. He first started copying the positions of the discs by hand and then developed some scripts to compile data from the website and put it in a graph. He was looking for written words at first, but then realized the graph looked like an audio wave. He then put the graph through a program that analyzes audio files and discovered the voice of astronaut Neil Armstrong and his first words on the moon.

“I knew what the recording was as soon as I heard the first clip of the decrypted audio. I’m sure I’ve heard the recording before, but I couldn’t have told you anything Neil Armstrong said other than the ‘One small step…’ part. That wasn’t the part I’d decrypted, but something about the voice or the quality of the recording was instantly recognizable to me,” said Waters.

The prize was bragging rights and a one-year subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud, which includes such software as image editing suite Photoshop. Waters decided he wanted his students to have the prize and wanted to donate the subscription to Powell High School. Adobe then sweetened the deal with 40 one-year subscriptions to the software suite and a 3D printer.

The SJ Semaphore is set to begin transmitting a new coded message later this summer.