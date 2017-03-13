Boy, 10, injured in East Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Police are searching for suspects after a 10-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Sunday night in an East Knoxville parking lot.

Officers say around 8:50 p.m., a woman called 911 to say her 10-year-old son had picked up a piece of glass in the parking lot of 2111 Bethel Avenue and was approaching a dumpster when two men stepped out of a vehicle and started shooting toward the dumpster.

When the boy started running, the men got back into their car and left. The boy had a minor injury to his thigh, possibly from a ricochet. He was treated and released from the hospital. A car was also damaged by gunfire.

The two suspects are described as black males around 6 feet tall wearing dark clothing with their faces partially covered.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Knoxville Police Department at (865) 215-7212.