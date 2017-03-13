A bond that can’t be broken: Green, Tallent take lifelong friendship to state tournament

OAK RIDGE – At first glance, it’s not hard to tell that Jason Tallent is an Oak Ridge basketball fan.

“He gets up in the morning talking about it, we talk about it during the day, he goes to bed talking about it,” Jayson’s mother Jo Evans said. “He loves Oak Ridge basketball.”

Jayson has Down syndrome. To go along with that extra chromosome, he is filled with a surplus of other traits that make him awesome.

“I wouldn’t have Jayson any other way than what he is now,” Evans said. “If I could change him, I wouldn’t change him.”

Come to find out, Jayson had no ties to Oak Ridge before seven years ago.

A lot of people at Sweetwater are maybe a little bit jealous because he’s an Oak Ridge guy but he’s still a Sweetwater guy at heart, Oak Ridge boys basketball coach Aaron Green said.

Green took over the Oak Ridge program in 2010. He was a standout guard at Sweetwater in the 1990s. The Wildcats won it all in ‘94. The school’s first and only state title. Green was the MVP. Jayson, meanwhile, was right by his side.

“Jayson was our manager when I played at Sweetwater High School,” Green said. “I played for my dad. My dad was my coach. My mom and my dad to this day still credit Jayson for our state championship in 1994. He was our good luck charm.

Aaron’s father, former Sweetwater coach Danny Green, told me he had the numbers to back up the lucky charm.

“I guess you count on both hands how many games I lost in basketball, softball, baseball,” Green said. “Anything he’s associated with, you got a chance.”

Aaron and Jayson graduated together in 1995. Green went on to play for Tennessee. Jayson stayed on as his number one fan.

“Sometimes you lose contacts with your high school friends when you get in your careers and get older but with Jayson, I haven’t really lost that contact,” Aaron said. “He texts me at least 15 times a day, sometimes more.”

Aside from leading the team on the court with his signature Oak Ridge flag, Jayson also lends a hand helping coach up the Wildcats.

“He’ll call some plays every now and then,” Aaron said.

“I tell him to do the Alabama play,” Jayson told me.

‘What’s the Alabama play?’

“Pass to Tee Higgins to the dunk,” he said.

“His mom and them thank me for allowing him to be a part of it,” Aaron said. “I really thank him for being a part of it. He puts others first, he’s unselfish. He’s got a big, big heart and I like being around people like that. He exemplifies what I want to be around and really what I want to be about. He’s helped me more than I’ve helped him. I can assure you that.”

“He’s my brother for life,” Jayson said.

The Oak Ridge boys basketball team is three wins away from becoming the 32nd program in Tennessee to own three state titles. The Wildcats meet Brentwood Wednesday in the AAA Quarterfinals in Murfreesboro. The game is set for 3:45 p.m. ET at MTSU.

Jayson will be traveling with the team.