17-year-old killed in Bell County, Ky., crash

PAGE, Ky. (WATE) – A 17-year-old boy was killed in a crash Monday morning in Bell County, Kentucky.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call of a crash around 7:23 a.m. on Highway 119 just past Pursifull Farm. Deputies say a black two-door Chevrolet truck driven by David Blake Jackson was going south when the passenger side dropped off the edge of the roadway.

Once Jackson was able to get the truck back on the road again, it spun sideways and left the road a second time. It then went over a culvert and hit a wooden fence, coming to rest in a field.

Jackson died from injuries sustained in the crash. Drugs and alcohol were not factors. The crash is still under investigation.