KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Vols opened up conference play with a 2-1 series win over South Carolina.

It was a close rubber match Sunday afternoon, but Megan Geer’s 3-run homer in the 6th inning secured the 7-4 victory.

The Vols opened up the game with high scoring, tallying three runs in the bottom of the first. Brook Vines doubled home two runs and a wild pitch allowed Vines to come home to make it three.

Next up, the Vols host Auburn Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.