Powell woman remembered through random acts of kindness

POWELL (WATE) – Family and friends of Audra Wampler came together Sunday afternoon to celebrate what would’ve been her 30th birthday. Wampler passed away unexpectedly in January.

In the parking lot of her second job at ‘Beach Bums’ in Powell, Wampler’s family and friends released balloons and sang happy birthday.

Wampler’s family says this was the final day of what she considered the twelve days of Audra, which celebrates positivity and has become their way of honoring Audra.

“To honor her memory by doing random acts of kindness for individuals whether we knew or didn’t knew for 12 days. And so Audra’s spirit could continue on.” Said Amanda Human, Audra’s cousin.

Audra was a teacher at Karns High School and her family says she was a positive influence wherever she went.

“This is something that we plan to do for years to come because she was that special of a person she really did affect this Powell community and outside of the community.” Said Human.