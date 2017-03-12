Knox County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam involving outstanding warrants

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is warning East Tennesseans of a scam involving outstanding warrants.

KCSO says in the scam a caller will advise the victim that he or she has an outstanding warrant and they need to purchase a green and white MoneyPak prepaid card at Kroger and put money on the card.

The caller then receives the Moneypak card number from the victim and withdraws the money, ensuring the victim that it will speed up the booking process.

The scammer then instructs the victim to go to the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility and wait on an officer to meet them in the parking lot.

KCSO says law enforcement agencies do not operate this way and if you receive a similar phone call, do not give the caller any money or give out any personal information.

Victims of this scam are asked to call the KCSO at (865) 215-2243 or your local jurisdiction to file a report.

KCSO can also be reached at any time if you are unsure of the validity of a phone call.