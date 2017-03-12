‘Keep Knoxville Beautiful’ organizing public cleanups for spring

KNOXVILLE (WATE)- March 20th, also known as the first day of spring, is coming quickly to East Tennessee and the cleanup organization ‘Keep Knoxville Beautiful’ is getting ready.

The organization says everything from plastic bottles to dirty diapers can be seen at sites like the Sam Duff Memorial Park off Chapman highway.

To combat this litter problem, ‘Keep Knoxville Beautiful’ organizes litter pickups, stream cleanups, recycling education and other beautification projects.

‘Keep Knoxville Beautiful’ says the biggest way to help clean the city is organizing a cleanup of your own.

The organization’s next scheduled public cleanup is scheduled for March 25th at the Sam Duff Memorial Park off of Chapman highway.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to noon with lunch afterwards.

To organize your own clean-up effort or participate with ‘Keep Knoxville Beautiful’ you can register here.