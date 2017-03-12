Dispatch: Police chase underway in East Tennessee involving juveniles

SEVIER COUNTY (WATE) – The Sevier County Sheriff’s Department dispatch says a police chase is currently underway in East Tennessee involving juveniles who broke out of a children’s home in Sevier County Sunday night.

Dispatch says the vehicle being perused is a white van. The department says they began the pursuit in Sevier County, but disengaged when the vehicle crossed into Knox County due to traffic and speeds reaching 100 miles per hour.

Knox County dispatch was unable to comment on the chase.

WATE 6 On Your Side will continue to update this story as soon as details come out.