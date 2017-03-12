Charges dismissed for Chattanooga Police Officer accused of sending inappropriate texts

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Charges of official misconduct and tampering with evidence were dismissed against a former Chattanooga Police Officer Friday afternoon by Judge Barry Steelman.
Karl Fields was accused of concealing evidence from a 20-14 rape case he was working.
According to an indictment, Fields hid a cell phone video so it couldn’t be used in the investigation.
Fields was also accused of sending inappropriate text messages to a possible rape victim, while investigating her case.
Fields was fired last year.