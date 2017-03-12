Charges dismissed for Chattanooga Police Officer accused of sending inappropriate texts

WTCV Published: Updated:
(WTVC)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Charges of official misconduct and tampering with evidence were dismissed against a former Chattanooga Police Officer Friday afternoon by Judge Barry Steelman.

Karl Fields was accused of concealing evidence from a 20-14 rape case he was working.

According to an indictment, Fields hid a cell phone video so it couldn’t be used in the investigation.

Fields was also accused of sending inappropriate text messages to a possible rape victim, while investigating her case.

Fields was fired last year.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s