Charges dismissed for Chattanooga Police Officer accused of sending inappropriate texts

Charges of official misconduct and tampering with evidence were dismissed against a former Chattanooga Police Officer Friday afternoon by Judge Barry Steelman.

Karl Fields was accused of concealing evidence from a 20-14 rape case he was working.

According to an indictment, Fields hid a cell phone video so it couldn’t be used in the investigation.

Fields was also accused of sending inappropriate text messages to a possible rape victim, while investigating her case.

Fields was fired last year.