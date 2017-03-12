7-year-old shot while traveling on I-24; Gunman at large

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 7-year-old was critically injured after being shot in the face when two cars were hit by gunfire on Interstate 24 Saturday night.

It happened in the westbound lanes of I-24 near the Hickory Hollow Parkway exit around 10:45 p.m.

Metro police said no one in one of the vehicles were injured but a child in the second vehicle was struck by one bullet.

The child was transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital with critical injures.

No one else was injured.

The suspected vehicle was described by Metro police as a white Ford four-door sedan and the shooter is believed to be a black man in the passenger seat.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

The shooting remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.