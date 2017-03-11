Teen girls missing after leaving Pigeon Forge High School early

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Pigeon Forge Police are searching for two teenage girls.

Cassie Fitch, 16, and Kirsten Dotson, 17, were last seen March 9. They reportedly left Pigeon Forge High School at 8 a.m.

Fitch is 5 foot 2 and weighs 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink and purple hoodie with purple glasses, blue jeans and black shoes.

Dotson is 5 foot 4, and weighs 160 pounds.with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with white writing, blue jeans and black Converse shoes.

If you have any information about where the girls may be, call Pigeon Forge Police at (865) 453-9063.