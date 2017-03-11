TBI: Corrections officer arrested on assault charges

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports a Sullivan County corrections officer was arrested on assault charges.

An investigation was launched after an incident at the Sullivan County Jail.

On January 16, inmate Hunter Gragg was being disruptive and disorderly and was confronted by Corrections Officer Edward Smith, Jr. During the incident, Smith was captured on surveillance video forcing Gragg to the floor on two different occasions.

A Sullivan County Grand Jury charged Smith with two counts of Assault.

The Sullivan County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Smith with two counts of Assault. This afternoon, Smith turned himself in and was booked into the Sullivan County Jail. He was released after posting a $7,500 bond.