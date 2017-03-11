Small businesses affected by snowfall forecasts

KNOXVILLE (WATE)- Even without snow on the ground, when it shows on the forecast some local businesses start seeing a drop in business.

“We had a fully booked out slate today, because of the little bit of flurry we had several people call and cancel because they didn’t feel safe. It hurts… it hurts our business.” Said Zack Roskop, owner and operator of Knox Brew Tours.

Roskop says his business is a brewery tour company, but at the core, it’s about transportation.

“It feels like in the last two years every time it snows in Knoxville it just so happens to be on a Saturday. That’s the only day of the week where we can successfully run three tours.” Said Roskop.

We had a fully booked out slate today, because of the little bit of flurry we had several people call and cancel because they didn’t feel safe. It hurts… it hurts our business.”

Roskop’s Saturday business was down by 70% Saturday based on three group cancellations all worried about the potential of snow.

Roskop says he understands why customers want to cancel, but wishes it wasn’t so severe. A post on his personal Facebook post Saturday morning helped change the course of his day by reminding some he was still open and ready to give tours.

“The thing that is really heart warming to me we didn’t have a 3:30 tour as of this morning because of a cancellation. Right now we’ve got a tour running because 4 people saw the Facebook post and wanted to support the small business and they chose to take a tour.” Said Roskop.

“That just really means a lot to us and really shows that the community supports small business, and supports us.”