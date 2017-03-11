One person dead from Crossville house fire

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
(AP)

CROSSVILLE (WATE) – One person is dead after a house fire in Crossville Saturday morning according to the Cumberland County Fire Department.

The Cumberland County Fire Department says the victim of the fire died from smoke inhalation and that the fire occurred on the 4000 block of eastbound Highway 70.

Fire crews say they believe although an official cause has not been determined, they do believe it to be an accidental fire.

The identity of the victim has not been released and fire crews say TBI is investigating.

WATE 6 On Your Side has reached out to TBI for the latest details on the fire.

