One man injured after shooting in Lonsdale neighborhood

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – One man sustained a non life-threatening injury after a shooting in the Lonsdale community Saturday afternoon according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Investigators say the male victim and suspect were involved in an argument that escalated into a physical altercation at 1542 Texas Avenue.

During the fight, KPD says the suspect produced a handgun and discharged a single round.

Investigators say the victim sustained an injury to his left ear after possibly being struck with the handgun.

KPD says the suspect fled the scene prior to police arriving and has not been identified.

The victim was transported to U.T. Medical Center and his name has not been released at this time.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s