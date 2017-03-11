One man injured after shooting in Lonsdale neighborhood

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – One man sustained a non life-threatening injury after a shooting in the Lonsdale community Saturday afternoon according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Investigators say the male victim and suspect were involved in an argument that escalated into a physical altercation at 1542 Texas Avenue.

During the fight, KPD says the suspect produced a handgun and discharged a single round.

Investigators say the victim sustained an injury to his left ear after possibly being struck with the handgun.

KPD says the suspect fled the scene prior to police arriving and has not been identified.

The victim was transported to U.T. Medical Center and his name has not been released at this time.